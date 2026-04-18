Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,860 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 6.1% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their target price on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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