Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is McGuire Investment Group LLC's 2nd Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 164.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,568,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $343,933,000 after buying an additional 1,595,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $272.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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