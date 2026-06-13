Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,673 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 66,205 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for approximately 3.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.57% of Landstar System worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Landstar System by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 277 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore set a $181.00 price target on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $224.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Landstar System's payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Landstar System declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total value of $2,488,514.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,171,791.84. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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