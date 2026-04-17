Lbp Am Sa Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.6%

LRCX opened at $260.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.76. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $325.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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