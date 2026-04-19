Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,706 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $344,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $276,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,448,931 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $221,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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