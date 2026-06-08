Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,161 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 39,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $349.58 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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