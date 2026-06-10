LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,766 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 232,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Starbucks worth $223,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $804,907. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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