Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814,885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 198,505 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.74% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $253,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

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