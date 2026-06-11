M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,338 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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