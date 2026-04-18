Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Main Street Capital worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,448,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 160.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 90.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181,733 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 147.7% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 127,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 440,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Main Street Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More.

Main Street reported a preliminary Q1 update showing NAV rising to $33.50 and management projecting distributable net investment income (DNII) roughly $0.98–$1.02; the company also set its Q1 earnings release and conference call schedule, which increases near-term transparency and supports confidence in fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More.

Management updated Q1 EPS guidance to roughly $1.02–$1.06 (in line with or slightly above consensus), reducing earnings uncertainty and supporting the stock’s move higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More.

MAIN was featured in recent high-yield/dividend stock roundups, which can attract income-focused buyers and ETF/portfolio inflows. These placement articles tend to support demand for dividend-paying BDCs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More.

Peer/affiliate news: MSC Income Fund (MSIF) announced its Q1 earnings release and call for May 7–8 — useful context for investors comparing dividend/BDCs performance, but not a direct driver for MAIN fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street ("The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived") and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More.

Coverage and commentary: Seeking Alpha published pieces on Main Street ("The Moment Of Truth Has Arrived") and a comparative piece on MSC Income vs. Main Street; these are opinion pieces that can influence sentiment but don’t change near-term fundamentals directly. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More.

Political/legislative note: A recent disclosure lists Representative J. French Hill’s activities and cites an H.R.6955 “Main Street Capital Access Act” among bills; the connection to MAIN is unclear and likely immaterial unless the bill advances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technicals/valuation caution: despite today’s bounce, MAIN remains below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (50-day ~$56.30, 200-day ~$58.79) and well off its 12‑month high, which can limit near-term upside and invite profit-taking if broader markets cool. (Investor vigilance advisable; no article link.)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.80. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Further Reading

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