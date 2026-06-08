Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. President Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.85 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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