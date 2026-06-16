Mariner LLC Has $79.40 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $79,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Applied Materials by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 565,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $143,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,868 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $431.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.90. The stock has a market cap of $465.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $599.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total transaction of $1,247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,901,331.18. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $25,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,204,069.76. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $483.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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