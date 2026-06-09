Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 18,691 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,173 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 92.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $650,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNBC reported that Starbucks is seeing encouraging growth beyond the morning rush, with afternoon traffic becoming a bigger driver of sales as CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan gains traction. Starbucks Sees Encouraging Growth beyond the Morning Rush, CNBC Reports

CNBC reported that Starbucks is seeing encouraging growth beyond the morning rush, with afternoon traffic becoming a bigger driver of sales as CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan gains traction. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is pushing its $2 billion cost-savings plan, with reports saying margin expansion and higher FY26 EPS guidance could help translate sales momentum into stronger earnings. Can Starbucks' $2 Billion Cost-Savings Plan Accelerate EPS Growth?

Starbucks is pushing its $2 billion cost-savings plan, with reports saying margin expansion and higher FY26 EPS guidance could help translate sales momentum into stronger earnings. Positive Sentiment: Starbucks is expanding its Refresher line with new blended drinks to win more afternoon visits and appeal to younger consumers, supporting its push to grow beyond coffee-only daypart demand. Starbucks' latest drink launch is a bet on the future of fast food beverages

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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