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Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 261,584 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Gartner by 99.5% in Q4, selling 261,584 shares and leaving just 1,317 shares valued at about $332,000.
  • Multiple law firms have filed or solicited investors in a securities‑fraud class action alleging misstatements about consulting outlook and contract values, with lead‑plaintiff motions due May 18, 2026, raising legal uncertainty for the company.
  • Wall Street views are mixed: Gartner beat Q4 EPS estimates and set FY2026 guidance of roughly 12.30 EPS (analysts expect ~12.5), while the consensus rating is "Hold" after several firms lowered price targets (consensus target ~$185.30).
  • Five stocks we like better than Gartner.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 261,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Gartner were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Gartner by 2.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Gartner by 32.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Price Performance

Gartner stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $451.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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