MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 335.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.46.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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