MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $7.94 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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