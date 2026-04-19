MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,544 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,544 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,975 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,038 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $613,584.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,241,526.46. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total transaction of $1,977,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,343.36. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $245.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $247.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 27.86%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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