CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $25.84 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,419 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,018,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $513.31 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $559.90 and its 200-day moving average is $560.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here