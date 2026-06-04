CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 23,231 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,585 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $376.78 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $388.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.16 and a 200-day moving average of $332.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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