Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,018 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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