CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 121,795 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,001 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,110,576 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $723,015,000 after purchasing an additional 577,064 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 50,893 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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