CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,935 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $675,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock worth $291,624,000 after purchasing an additional 702,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 51,159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock worth $162,836,000 after purchasing an additional 511,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

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Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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