MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here