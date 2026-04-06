Medtronic PLC $MDT Position Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Medtronic to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.61 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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