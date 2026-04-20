Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversify Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after buying an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,175,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 948.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,243,577 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,434 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $314,340,000 after purchasing an additional 824,276 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,634,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 165,079 shares of company stock worth $105,624,755 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $688.55 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $627.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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