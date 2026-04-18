Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Reduced by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,079 shares of company stock worth $105,624,755. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $856.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $837.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $688.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $627.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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