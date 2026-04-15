Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,341 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $82,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 64,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Microchip Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

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Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -256.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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