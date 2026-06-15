MLP3 LLC Invests $1.12 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

MLP3 LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. American Electric Power makes up about 1.2% of MLP3 LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here