Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,134 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 43,293 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 0.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CL King set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 960,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,713.45. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 162,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $19,110,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

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