Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $40.70 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 323.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 202,930 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,228 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 800.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NOW opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. ServiceNow Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Company fundamentals and AI traction remain supportive — ServiceNow beat revenue/earnings views for Q1 and highlighted accelerating AI product adoption (Now Assist / AI agents) that management says will drive long‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Armis acquisition Google Cloud partnership

Strategic moves boost the product and security stack — ServiceNow closed the $7.75B Armis acquisition (extends security capabilities) and deepened Google Cloud AI partnerships, which support cross‑sell and AI workflow positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Analyst coverage

Mixed analyst reactions — Several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings (some even raised PTs), but many cut targets after the quarter; consensus still leaves upside from current levels, reflecting disagreement over near‑term vs. long‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Middle East deal delays

Geopolitical deal delays hit near‑term growth — Management said Middle East conflict delayed several large deal closings (≈75 bps revenue headwind in Q1), and that pushed investors to downgrade near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Margin/guidance coverage

Margin and guidance concerns — Investors focused on acquisition costs (Armis) and a softer margin outlook/full‑year subscription guidance that many viewed as disappointing, triggering the sector‑wide selloff. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped — Short interest rose ~30% in April to ~38.95M shares (~3.8% of shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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