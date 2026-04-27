Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,390 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 276,560 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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