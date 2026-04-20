NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,276 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 7.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.04 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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