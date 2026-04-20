NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,762 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here