O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 27,035 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,386 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $43,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $349.58 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day moving average of $345.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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