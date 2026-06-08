O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 241,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,715,044 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $113,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

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About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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