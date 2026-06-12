Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 111,843 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,760 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,843 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.75 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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