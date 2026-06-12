Parnassus Investments LLC Has $373.19 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604,052 shares of the company's stock after selling 565,367 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $373,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PG opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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