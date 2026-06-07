PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 21,624 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,624 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.47. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here