Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of China Yuchai International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYD shares. Zacks Research cut China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Yuchai International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 5,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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