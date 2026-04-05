Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,149 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 2.8% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

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Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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