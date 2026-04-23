Provident Living Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Provident Living Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Provident Living Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.85 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here