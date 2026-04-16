Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Invests $669,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130,992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and earnings previews expect another beat — multiple pieces highlight that Lam has the setup (consensus revenue/earnings upside and favorable demand mix) to top estimates next week, which supports upside risk into the print. Read More.

Analysts and earnings previews expect another beat — multiple pieces highlight that Lam has the setup (consensus revenue/earnings upside and favorable demand mix) to top estimates next week, which supports upside risk into the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector/AI tailwinds remain intact — social and analyst commentary point to strong AI-driven capex and memory/NAND cycles that benefit toolmakers like Lam, sustaining longer-term bullish positioning. Read More.

Sector/AI tailwinds remain intact — social and analyst commentary point to strong AI-driven capex and memory/NAND cycles that benefit toolmakers like Lam, sustaining longer-term bullish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and raised price targets are supporting investor conviction — at least one upgrade and Stifel’s bullish outlook were published recently, reinforcing buy-side interest. Read More. Read More.

Recent analyst upgrades and raised price targets are supporting investor conviction — at least one upgrade and Stifel’s bullish outlook were published recently, reinforcing buy-side interest. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market focus is shifting to Lam’s upcoming earnings call — several outlets note heightened attention and potential for volatility around the April 22 conference, so positioning may tighten ahead of the event. Read More.

Market focus is shifting to Lam’s upcoming earnings call — several outlets note heightened attention and potential for volatility around the April 22 conference, so positioning may tighten ahead of the event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage repeats Lam’s strong recent results and upside history — background pieces summarize Lam’s solid Q2 performance and long run of surprises, which supports expectations but is already priced in to some extent. Read More. Read More.

Coverage repeats Lam’s strong recent results and upside history — background pieces summarize Lam’s solid Q2 performance and long run of surprises, which supports expectations but is already priced in to some extent. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s decline looks sector-driven after ASML’s update — investors focused on softer margin commentary and export-control uncertainty at ASML, which spilled over to U.S. equipment makers including Lam as traders de-risk near-term exposure. Read More.

Today’s decline looks sector-driven after ASML’s update — investors focused on softer margin commentary and export-control uncertainty at ASML, which spilled over to U.S. equipment makers including Lam as traders de-risk near-term exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and geopolitical/export-risk headlines are an overhang — recent reports call out significant insider sales and potential new U.S. export restrictions that could weigh on China-facing tool revenue and near-term sentiment. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7%

LRCX opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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