Quilter Plc Sells 156,562 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,562 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $55,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 10,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 12,892 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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