QV Investors Inc. Sells 4,710 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 165.2% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Business Wire: ATDA agreement

Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Positive Sentiment: Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Yahoo Finance: APM Terminals expansion

Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. American Banking News: Bernstein outlook

Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Yahoo Finance: valuation check

Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. InsiderTrades: Gehringer sale

Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Earlier earnings miss — Union Pacific’s Jan. 27 quarter missed EPS and revenue estimates (EPS short of consensus and slight y/y revenue decline), a reminder of near‑term demand sensitivity that likely contributed to the recent price pullback. SEC filing / Market disclosure

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.01. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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