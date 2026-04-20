Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.07 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722,193 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 86,899 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.3% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,067,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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