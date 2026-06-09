Roblox Corporation $RBLX is Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s 7th Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 619,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 319,287 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 654,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Roblox by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 314,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 111,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $97.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Roblox News

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About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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