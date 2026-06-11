Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,303 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 319,287 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Roblox worth $50,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Russia reportedly lifted its ban on Roblox, potentially reopening access to users in that market and easing a prior regulatory overhang. Reuters: Russia lifts Roblox ban, Interfax reports

Russia reportedly lifted its ban on Roblox, potentially reopening access to users in that market and easing a prior regulatory overhang. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox CEO-related insider activity also drew attention, with disclosure of a pre-arranged share sale by an executive; investors may watch insider selling, but it was executed under a 10b5-1 plan.

Roblox CEO-related insider activity also drew attention, with disclosure of a pre-arranged share sale by an executive; investors may watch insider selling, but it was executed under a 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are urging Roblox investors to join or lead a securities class action covering purchases from October 30, 2025 through April 30, 2026, signaling ongoing litigation risk and potential distraction for management. Rosen: Roblox investors to secure counsel before deadline

Multiple law firms are urging Roblox investors to join or lead a securities class action covering purchases from October 30, 2025 through April 30, 2026, signaling ongoing litigation risk and potential distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: The class-action notices cite Roblox’s Q1 report, which highlighted a sharp sequential decline in daily active users after age-verification changes, reinforcing concerns about engagement trends and the company’s near-term outlook. HBSS: Roblox faces securities class action amid age verification impact

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $249,342.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 426,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,800,159.60. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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