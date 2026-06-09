Roblox Corporation $RBLX Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062,725 shares of the company's stock after selling 900,968 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of Roblox worth $491,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company's stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RBLX opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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