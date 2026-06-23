Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 363.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,246 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 98,237 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of lululemon athletica worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Freedom Capital raised lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 5.7%

LULU stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.40. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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