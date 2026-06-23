Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $28.20 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,706 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts: Sign Up

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Altria Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Altria Group wasn't on the list.

While Altria Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here